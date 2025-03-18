Out With The Old, In With The NEW WORLD ORDER's Vaccines & Social Controls - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates, with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org.

Pastor JD explains why what we’re now witnessing in real-time in this last hour is the current controlled demolition and destruction of the old world system in order to install the prophesied new world system.

.

REFERENCE LINKS:

- Turning Point, The End of Cash and the Battle Over Digital Currencies

https://turningpointmag.org/2024/04/03/the-end-of-cash-and-the-battle-over-digital-currencies

- World Economy, The End of Cash? Economic Implications of a Shift to Digital Payments

https://worldeconomy.ch/the-end-of-cash-economic-implications-of-a-shift-to-digital-payments

- MoneyDigest, The Future Of Digital Payments In 2025: Will Cash Be Completely Replaced?

https://www.moneydigest.com/1739265/future-of-digital-payments-2025-cash-replaced

- federalreserve.gov, Closed Board Meeting on March 10, 2025

https://www.federalreserve.gov/aboutthefed/boardmeetings/20250310closed.htm

- transportation.gov, Smart City Highlights

https://www.transportation.gov/policy-initiatives/smartcity/smart-city-highlights

- Purdue University, IOB, Internet of Bodies

https://engineering.purdue.edu/C-IoB

- SLAY, United Nations Testing Vaccine-Tracking Digital ID Systems in Africa Ahead of Global Rollout

https://slaynews.com/news/united-nations-testing-digital-id-systems-africa-ahead-global-rollout

- History Channel video on Amazon Prime (vaccines)

https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B094QN3GDT

.

