Crusade Prayer (170) To uphold the Holy Word of God
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
(I give you, the final Crusade Prayer. It is for priests. I ask that My sacred servants recite it daily)

OCT. 13th 2014


O Dear Lord, my beloved Jesus Christ

Hold me.

Protect me.

Keep me in the Light of Your Face, as my persecution intensifies, when my only sin is to uphold the Truth, the Holy Word of God.

Help me to find the courage to serve you faithfully at all times.

Give me Your Courage and Your Strength, as I fight to defend Your Teachings against fierce opposition.

Never desert me, Jesus, in my time of need and provide me with everything I need to continue to serve You, through the provision of the Holy Sacraments and Your Precious Body and Blood, through the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.

Bless me Jesus.

Walk with me.

Rest in me.

Stay with me.

Amen.

Your Jesus

Keywords
crusade prayer170to uphold the holy word of god
