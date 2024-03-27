© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"He Never Quits" - Trump's Net Worth Increased by $3 Billion as Truth Social Goes Public. Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana discuss Donald Trump's net worth skyrocketing following Truth Social going public on the stock market.