CHP Talks: Stephanie Bakker—Citizen Victory in Westlock, Alberta!

March 7, 2024: My guest this week is Stephanie Bakker, mother of two children, who lives with her husband in Westlock, Alberta, the town where she was raised. She and her husband started the Neutrality Bylaw Team in an effort to challenge the town council’s DEI bias. After 8 months of petitioning and hard work, Stephanie and the Team were able to have the council—reluctantly—pass a bylaw requiring all flags and crosswalks to remain neutral, effectively removing the Pride crosswalk and flags. Her courageous citizen initiative in local matters is a great example for all of us across the country.

Learn more about the successful efforts of Stephanie and the Neutrality Bylaw Team at: http://westlockneutrality.com





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/