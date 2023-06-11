BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LEST WE FORGET: WATCH THE WATER (March 22, 2022)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • 06/11/2023

If "We The People" will continue to fail, to rise together, against the globalist agenda and their plans, and continue to, wittingly or unwittingly, collaborate with the "satanic" globalist crime syndicate, then the pLandemics will continue into perpetuity. There can be no doubt about this, as the profiteering privateers like Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and their ilk, have already frequently made abundantly clear.

But as this crime against all life on this planet continues to wreak havoc, and is used as legitimization for all sorts of tyrannical impositions on the freedoms and privacy of the global citizens, its origins are still a nefarious mystery. How did the world get sick, how did Cov-ID really spread?

In this March 2022 interview of Stew Peters with Dr. Bryan Ardis (www.ardisantidote.com), Dr. Ardis has unveiled shocking connections between the pLandemic and the current phase of the eternal battle of good and evil which ostensibly began in the Garden of Eden.

In this interview, Stew Peters, award winning filmmaker Nicholas Stumphauzer and Executive Producer Lauren Witzke bring to light, a truth "satan" himself has fought to suppress.

🔻
🎥 Watch: ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH: Watch The Water II, Closing Chapter -- Dr. Bryan Ardis and Stew Peters

On Brigteon   https://www.brighteon.com/572950e0-5cc8-4860-8370-eed0e04d72b0

On Rumble   https://rumble.com/v2tpyqe-watch-the-water-2-closing-chapter-dr.-bryan-ardis-and-stew-peters.html 

🔻

🎥 Watch: “He was full of some white growth” | Funeral Director John O’Looney exposes what’s inside the bodies of the vaccinated - May 30, 2023

On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/53b49999-018d-40aa-b279-a4d140e6483a

On Rumble

https://rumble.com/v2rbv5i-he-was-full-of-some-white-growth-funeral-director-john-olooney-exposes-what.html 

Keywords
covid 19covidwatch the waterstew peterssnake venomdr bryan ardis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy