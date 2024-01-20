Create New Account
Slater & Charlie Go Camping (1993, PC)
Slater & Charlie Go Camping is an interactive storybook developed and published by Sierra On-Line. It was also released for classic Mac.

The game features Slater the Dinosaur, protagonist of Sierra's 1990 remake of Oil's Well, and his dinosaur friend Charlie. Both decide to go on a camping trip. The game consists of a story book showing their adventure in a series of still images which are accompanied with a short text. The text is read out. After the text is read out, you can move a cursor over the image. Clicking on certain parts of the image will trigger wacky animations and sound effects.

interactive story booksierra on-linechildrens game

