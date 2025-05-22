The Fall of the Cabal: The Conclusion - [01] The Pyramid of Power

Source Cyntha Koeter: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Published: December 31, 2024





Part 1 – The Pyramid of Power





In this episode we discover the 3 nails of power that rule the world. We dive into the first one of them and discover the power that financial institutions have over our lives. Financially spoken, the One World Government is already up and running!

The Cabal is not one person nor a fixed group of persons. It consists of Committees, Groups, Think tanks, more commissions and NGO’s. They are always unelected and unaccountable for their deeds, but their decrees and treaties are binding worldwide.

How is that possible? You will find out in this first part of THE CONCLUSION!





