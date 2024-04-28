With God Anything Is Possible. Beware of Co-workers. Caught up in Scientology / est

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is a testimony by Rita Williams, re-voiced with a younger voice, about getting a dose of Scientology / est run by Mr Werner Erhart. He was trained by Scientologists to create the est training. It's a detailed description of the training done to 300 people at once in a motel for two weekends in 1977