Remedy for Spike-Protein & Auto-Immune Diseases Caused by C19 Shot | Dr. Sherri Tenpenny & COMUSAV

Full video of the 2nd clip: https://www.bitchute.com/video/O01JGEXHnOwH/



Join COMUSAV - Defeat the Cabal, Big Pharma and Transhumanism with Chlorine Dioxide Solution

Website: https://www.comusav.com/en | Telegram: https://t.me/OfficialChannelComusavUSA

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: https://www.drtenpenny.com

COMUSAV CDS Protocols for COVID-19 (PDF file)

https://www.comusav.com/en/cds-covid-19/

COMUSAV AI (Anti-Inoculation) Protocol (PDF file)

https://www.comusav.com/en/protocolo-ai/

Learn How to Make and Use CDS for COVID-19 and Chronic Diseases (PDF book)

https://truthfreedomhealth.wordpress.com/2021/03/15/free-ebook/

Eliminate Graphene, Aluminum, Spike Proteins, Toxins, And Parasites (PDF guide)

https://truthfreedomhealth.wordpress.com/2021/11/28/vax-detox/

Vax Detox - Eliminate Graphene, Aluminum, Spike Proteins, Toxins, And Parasites

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WMD8GbG4nQpU/

URGENT WARNING FOR THE VACCINATED: Rid Your Body Of Graphene Oxide Or Nanobots

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RxBJlbTEQidf/

Pegylated Lipid Nano-Particles in C19 Shots Contain Graphene | Dr. Sherri Tenpenny & Karen Kingston

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AIMxhor2R4hp/

COMUSAV Dr. Pedro Chavez - Chlorine Dioxide Solution, N-Acetyl Cysteine And Zeolite For Vax Detox (1)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfMVn06yQqiv/

Dr. Joe Nieusma - N-Acetyl Cysteine, Glutathione And Chlorine Dioxide Solution For Vax Detox

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OX9QfiDKqyzF/

La Quinta Columna: N-Acetylcysteine (NAC) And Zinc Are Essential For Degrading The Graphene Oxide

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VOX8n6NS9aNU/

Chlorine Dioxide Oxygenates The Cells, Alkalinizes The Body, Decontaminates Heavy Metals/Graphene

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aNKNaLJyPMyN/

Dr. Robert Young - Maintain The Alkalinity Of The Body To Protect From Graphene/Radiation Poisoning

https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCCKpISmkucQ/

La Quinta Columna: Analysis of vaccination vial confirms presence of graphene nanoparticles

https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html

GRAPHENE OXIDE 'DISCOVERED' IN PFIZER VACCINE BY DR CAMPRA - THE ALMERIA PAPER

https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/post/englis-translation-of-the-graphene-oxide-almeria-paper

Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines

Andreas Kalcker's team confirms evidence of graphene oxide in 'vaccines'

https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/andreas-kalcker.html

DEADLY SHOTS! Former Pfizer Employee Confirms Poison in COVID ‘Vaccine’

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/deadly-shots-former-pfizer-employee-confirms-poison-in-covid-vaccine/

InfoVacunas - Graphene Microbubbles and EMFs Create COVID / Hemorrhagic Fever / Marburg Disease

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HHybNCTeHMY9/

Chlorine Dioxide Solution for Covid-19, Clot Shot & Detox | TP Kalina Lux w/ Dr. Andreas Kalcker

https://www.bitchute.com/video/nNeFKbvPkliB/

Chlorine Dioxide Solution for Covid-19, Clot Shot & Detox | Charlie Ward Show w/ Dr. Andreas Kalcker

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DelDh1oGwtFs/

Chlorine Dioxide Solution for Covid-19, Clot Shot & Detox | RN Grace Asagra w/ Dr. Andreas Kalcker

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cHD9D206UDwE/

Covid-Shot and Graphene Detox with EDTA | COMUSAV Bob Sisson & Marien Barrientos w/ Dr. Michael Roth

https://www.bitchute.com/video/XVIbdfXaa0LH/

Tanya Carmona Shows How to Prepare Protocol C10 | Dr. Andreas Kalcker Explains What Is CDS | COMUSAV

https://www.bitchute.com/video/odMynJJ0P4aK/

Presentation on Covid-Shot and Graphene Detox with EDTA | COMUSAV Tanya Carmona w/ Dr. Michael Roth

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxIy9L1SV9Bb/

Covid-Shot, Graphene, Hydrogel & Heavy-Metal Detox with EDTA | Dr. Ana Mihalcea w/ Dr. Michael Roth

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aHYtZESKHSiK/