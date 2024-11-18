What the Bible Says About Death

The authors of the bible did not believe in an immortal soul that persists after death. Rather, they hoped and longed for the day when God would resurrect all life and return the world back to paradise. Death, as a result, was often seen as “sleeping” because the next waking moment would be with God. The only question was whether one died in faith or not.





00:00 - Introduction

07:03 - The 3 Major Lies of the Afterlife

33:42 - Creation & Life

43:19 - Old Testament Attitudes on Death

1:06:06 - The Book of Psalms

1:20:16 - Prohibitions against Dealing with the Dead

1:29:04 - The Book of Job

1:42:03 - Resurrection in the Old Testament

1:54:17 - New Testament Attitudes on Death

2:03:18 - Death as Sleep

2:15:22 - Final Thoughts