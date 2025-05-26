© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sasha Latypova blasts MAHA — a BS psyop designed to cover up the COVID crimes against humanity.
"They are following...satanic cult principles...if you read the MAHA report—it's the same satanic lies...the people on our side, all the 'awake' ones, are lying to themselves...HHS now has [an] additional $500 million to develop more MRNA vaccines."
