FRENCH BILL SEEKS TO CRIMINALIZE MEDICAL “MISINFORMATION”

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Feb 23, 2024
Press and medical journalists appear to be the target of a new bill proposed in France that may seek to criminalize criticism of therapeutic and prophylactic remedies that have been deemed safe by the medical community.
