Dr. David Martin At EU Parliament International COVID Summit: It Started So Simply... 58 Years Ago!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr David Martin. Coronavirus, vaccine, spike protein injection bioweapons.
PCR test can also be used for bioweapon delivery.
European Parliament
International Covid Summit MAY 3, 2023
Source : SettingBrushfires https://rumble.com/v2pjo56-dr.-david-martin-at-eu-parliament-international-covid-summit-it-started-so-.html