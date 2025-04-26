Trump tells Bibi 'to be GOOD to Gaza' - ‘Very big need for food and medicine, & we're taking care of it’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump tells Bibi 'to be GOOD to Gaza'
‘Very big need for food and medicine, and we're taking care of it’
Cynthia... these Air Force One videos are noisy, sounds terrible... I had to raise the volume, to hear what Trump says. I don't post many of them, but he finally said something about Gaza that sounds good.