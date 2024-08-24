© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Defeat of a Ukrainian tank on the streets of Novogrodovka, Pokrovsk direction.
It is reported that Russian fighters have already advanced towards the center of the settlement.
Thanks to such a rapid advance through the crumbling defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the city, by and large, remains intact.