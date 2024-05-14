Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 13, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2279 - Top 10 foods not to eat- unchanged over the decades… are any of these foods in your daily food pyramid? ◦ Health & Alcohol- have you ever met someone who’s said ‘my life is better since I started drinking alcohol’? Zero health benefits. ◦ Are we being poisoned through the everyday use and consumption of water? ◦ Does Soy turn little boys into little girls? ◦ Why are we processing and stripping foods of all nutrients? How does this affect the body? ◦ Ask yourself these 3 questions: What am I doing? What is it doing to me? Is this ok with me? High energy must listen health green show today!