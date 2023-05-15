Tom Renz | The Trump Town Hall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Trump did an amazing job at the town hall on #CNN yesterday, he was at the top of his game on almost all accounts. CNN had to shut it down early, despite it getting more views than most of their shows combined. #Gaetz called it the #MercyRule and the stupidest woman in congress #AOC was very disappointed; the only thing that would have made it better is if Trump came out on his mistakes with the #vaccines. #Ukraine #TrumpTownHall #Trump2024 #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow