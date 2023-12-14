Scenes of Al-Qassam Mujahideen Targeting Israeli Occupation Vehicles and Soldiers Penetrating the areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip

Scenes of Al-Qassam Mujahideen targeting occupation vehicles and soldiers penetrating the areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Urgent || Issued by Al-Qassam Brigades:

During the last 72 hours, the Qassam Mujahideen were able to completely or partially destroy 72 military vehicles. Our Mujahideen confirmed that 36 soldiers were killed, dozens of other Zionist soldiers were killed and wounded, and the equipment and belongings of some of them were seized after targeting the invading Zionist forces with missiles, anti-fortification devices, and individuals, clashing with them from a distance of zero and targeting. Their rescue teams, in addition to sniping operations against their soldiers, also targeted field headquarters and command rooms, and destroyed military concentrations with mortar shells and short-range missiles on all fronts of the fighting. They directed missile bursts at various targets and with different ranges into the Zionist entity.







