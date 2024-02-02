BOMBSHELL UNEARTHED CLIP: Ilhan Omar revealed plans to move back to Somalia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL UNEARTHED CLIP:
During a 2022 trip to Somalia, Ilhan Omar revealed her true political goal:
To move back to Somalia after she is done using her political position to build up her home country
"To make that move possible, there is a lot we need to work on together to make OUR land more stable and prosperous."