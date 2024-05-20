Glenn Beck: Digital ID enslavement is coming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Things more important than...Political distractions
The World Economic Forum's Digital ID Will Encompass Every Aspect of Your Life❗
And Governments Around The World Are All On Board❗
This is the future of the one world order total control❗
When the WEF tells you that digital currency is going to be used to control what you’re allowed to buy and sell, you should believe them