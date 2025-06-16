Israel Vs. Iran: Chaos Increasing Worldwide!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It was inevitable that Israel would attack Iran on 6.13.25. Many prophecies pointed to that event and time.
Israel's attack won't increase worldwide chaos.
Peace was snatched from the world back on 9.11.2001. It's been getting much worse.
Peace will not return until the Prince of Peace arrives.
Get ready to experience more chaos in the next few years.