A REMINDER FROM THE OUTLAW PERSPECTIVE. WHY WE HAD MONEY IN THE BANK IN THE FIRST PLACE
84 views • 04/24/2023

And what happens when all these bandits and bad guys realize everyone has money at home now. This is gonna catch on like fashion ... Just a reminder guys of why money was in banks in the first place. Everyone was so rushed to get it out, they forgot why they had it in there. Anyway, you need to be able to protect it and be on your toes. Right about now I'd say, bad thinking is starting to set in with the realization that almost EVERYONE has more money at home than normal and LOTS of people have that gold and silver... Just saying..  hit meeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivalbad guys
