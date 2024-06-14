© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTERESTING!
IRS whistleblower says that the federal income tax is "voluntary" and that the "IRS is...lying to the public...about their income tax obligations."
Source: https://x.com/SenseReceptor/status/1798492805733761140
https://tona13.blogspot.com/2011/02/theft-by-deception-deciphering-federal.html
Full video: IRS Whistleblower | Joe Banister (TPC #1,487)
https://rumble.com/v4ve42i-irs-whistleblower-joe-banister-tpc-1487.html