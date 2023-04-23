The Covid Vaccine Has Not Been Proven To Protect You From Infection Or Stop The Spread To Others

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▶️ Full video: https://www.brighteon.com/a752d61c-7c88-4011-bcc0-2271ce1fdf12
✔️ Covid Home Care videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hope
♥️ And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God. Romans 12:2
✝️ The Holy Bible KJV videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/read/