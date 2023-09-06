BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Plots of the Wicked (Part 2)
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
11 views • 09/06/2023

September 12th, 2021

The plots of the wicked will continue to heighten in the current battle we're facing.

Dr. Bryan Ardis proves that Dr. Fauci has been poisoning people with Remdesivir, a drug that causes kidney failure, only to boost COVID-19 death rates. These evil, demon-possessed people have no desire to preserve human life, in fact, their goal is to steal, kill, and destroy (John 10:10). It is no stretch to say that we are witnessing another Holocaust, and Dr. Fauci is a modern-day Heinrich Himmler.

"The wicked plotteth against the just, and gnasheth upon him with his teeth. The Lord shall laugh at him: for he seeth that his day is coming." John 37:12-13

https://rumble.com/vlwish-dr.-bryan-ardis-reopen-america-tour-grand-rapids-mi.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXaeP4A-6ok

jesusspiritual warfarewickednessdean odleholiness
