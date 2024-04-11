BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

England , UK , to start drafting its British Youth, What are they fighting for?, Scotland Censorship
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
170 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
111 views • 04/11/2024

To watch full video go here: https://rumble.com/v4nohee-mike-in-the-night-e554-next-weeks-news-today-world-headlines-call-ins.html


Mike Martins seems to be discussing a variety of current events and geopolitical issues, primarily focusing on Ukraine's potential accession to NATO, tensions between Russia and the West, Israel's actions in Syria, protests in Israel against Prime Minister Netanyahu, and changes in language guidelines in Scotland. He expresses concern about the possibility of escalating conflicts and criticizes various government actions and policies. He also predicts potential consequences such as a draft in the UK and expresses skepticism about the motivations behind certain decisions. Overall, he appears to be delivering a critical commentary on these issues from his perspective.


Geopolitics, Current Events, Ukraine, NATO, Russia, United States, Joe Biden, Foreign Policy, Conflict, War, Israel, Syria, Prime Minister Netanyahu, Protests, Scotland, Language, Hate Speech, Government, Criticism, UK, Draft, Military, International Relations, Tensions, Middle East, Europe, Diplomacy, Predictions, Analysis, Commentary, Media


#mikemartins #mikeinthenight

Keywords
militaryanalysishate speechisraelukmiddle eastwargovernmentmediaeuropesyrialanguageprotestsscotlandcommentaryprime minister netanyahucriticismpredictionsdiplomacydrafttensionsinternational relations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy