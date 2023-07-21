Criminal Docs - Donald Trump is Stupid

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now Chump wants to stop the criminal doctors who abuse gender dysphoric
kids. Chump had four years to go after these crazy doctors who have
got away with hurting kids for years. He also had four years to fire
everyone in public health who pushes this garbage on kids but Chump
didn't do that because Donald Chump is Stupid!
