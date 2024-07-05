© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 During the assault on Novgorodskoye (New York), a Russian fighter from the 9th brigade blew up a house with Ukrainian paratroopers.
The soldier using a TM-62 mine as a very large grenade to smoke the enemy out of a building in New York (Novgorod)
During the offensive in the Toretsk sector, a fighter from the 9th brigade of the 1st Army Corps broke through to a house where Ukrainian soldiers were just dropped off by a "Bradley" and threw a TM-62 anti-tank mine through the window.
The powerful explosion destroyed the building and the Ukrainian infantry inside.
The Russian soldier survived the explosion but suffered a concussion.