💥🇺🇦 During the assault on Novgorodskoye (New York), a Russian fighter from the 9th brigade blew up a house with Ukrainian paratroopers.

The soldier using a TM-62 mine as a very large grenade to smoke the enemy out of a building in New York (Novgorod)

During the offensive in the Toretsk sector, a fighter from the 9th brigade of the 1st Army Corps broke through to a house where Ukrainian soldiers were just dropped off by a "Bradley" and threw a TM-62 anti-tank mine through the window.

The powerful explosion destroyed the building and the Ukrainian infantry inside.

The Russian soldier survived the explosion but suffered a concussion.