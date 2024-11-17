EPISODE 80: REMOVAL OF “SQUAW” IS THE LATEST TACTIC OF THIS NEW CULTURAL REVOLUTION

I will continue to use “squaw” because, despite what is being said, squaw is not a racial and/or sexual slur. And no matter how hard they try I will not use the word “Latinx” because it is a made up word that holds no benefit to our great country. This is cultural revolution 101, use language to fundamentally change the culture of a people, transforming that culture to align with a particular worldview in spite of the will of the people. I refuse to use grammatically incorrect pronouns, (and no it is not respectful to cater to foolishness). I will continue to use “illegal alien” because if one enters into our country illegally, then that is what they have chosen to become. I will continue to call a man “sir” and a woman “miss”, in acknowledgment of the only two genders present within our species. The truth is I’m not homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, anti-semitic, racists, misogynistic, sexist, a white supremacist sympathizer or a domestic terrorist. These are all weapons of a cultural revolutionary agenda meant to shut me out and compel me to genuflect at the alter of their new religion in order to regain entry. I will play no part in this revisioned language and revisionist history designed to rip our united states into tiny unrecognizable pieces and oppress any diversity, equity, and inclusiveness that contradicts their new age cult.





