INTERVIEW: ‘We don’t see any pathways to peace,’ says Scott Ritter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
It doesn’t matter where you stand politically, it does matter where you stand morally. ‘We have become the manifestation of evil on this earth.’ Scott Ritter
Mirrored - George Galloway MP
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/