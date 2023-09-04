X22 REPORT Ep. 3154a - Unemployment Is Rising, People Are Getting It, Economic Precipice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3154a - September 3, 2023
Unemployment Is Rising, People Are Getting It, Economic Precipice
The [WEF]/[CB] plan is failing, every step they take exposes their plan, and the people see it. The economy is a lot worse than anyone realizes, the country is most likely in a deep recession heading towards a depression. The people are getting it, the system doesn't work and the people are about to see a new system born out of the ashes.
