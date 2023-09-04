X22 REPORT Ep. 3154a - Unemployment Is Rising, People Are Getting It, Economic Precipice

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3154a - September 3, 2023

Unemployment Is Rising, People Are Getting It, Economic Precipice





The [WEF]/[CB] plan is failing, every step they take exposes their plan, and the people see it. The economy is a lot worse than anyone realizes, the country is most likely in a deep recession heading towards a depression. The people are getting it, the system doesn't work and the people are about to see a new system born out of the ashes.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.









Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA

http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347

Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^

Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)