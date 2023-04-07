BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The vaccines are NOT medical products, but MILITARY products, Sasha Latypova, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
415 views • 04/07/2023

“… these [vaccines] are NOT medical products.” “These [vaccines] are [military] countermeasures.” “In addition to Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), they are using another set of laws that allow them to contract under Other Transaction Authority (OTA).” “The [U.S.] Department of Defense is fully in charge of [everything regarding the vaccines].” “Other Transaction Authority (OTA)… is designed to allow the Pentagon to quickly buy weapons… without paying attention to any… regulatory authority.” “They have taken that authority, and applied it to the vaccines.” “[The vaccine is] NOT a medical product.” “FDA has NO authority over it.” “CDC has NO authority over it.” “[U.S.] Military is… manufacturing [the vaccine]. It’s all a huge military operation.” “The involvement of the drug companies is ‘window dressing’…” “They essentially paid the pharmaceutical companies for their brand name so people would think they were getting [a vaccine] from Pfizer and Moderna…” “The distribution and manufacturing is done by the military.” “And the pharmaceutical companies were brought in to put their name on it, and PRETEND to do clinical trials which have NO legal significance.” “There were a series of laws put in place that allowed the military to take over distribution of vaccine…” “Under a provision that does NOT allow any clinical trials and does NOT allow any safety testing.” “The safety testing that we did see, was… ‘theater’ [meaningless]…” “That is why they were able to take all these shortcuts because it was meaningless theater.” “… these [vaccines] are NOT medical products.” “These [vaccines] are [military] countermeasures.” Sasha Latypova tells Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on 16 Mar 2023.

The full interview, which is EXCELLENT, is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2df7hg-militarized-healthcare.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
vaccinesus militaryrobert f kennedy jrsasha latypova
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy