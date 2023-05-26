MUST WATCH: Dr. David Martin Tells EU Parliament “COVID-19 Was An Act Of Biological Warfare”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(May 3, 2023) Dr. David Martin informs the EU Parliament that the COVID-19 coronavirus was intentionally "released" by the United States in Wuhan, China, with the aim of triggering a global pandemic, so that by September 2020 there would be worldwide acceptance of a new universal vaccine template.