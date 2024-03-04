© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First you allow your country to be invaded, then you hand automatic weapons to the people who invaded it.
Doug Macgregor on the worst idea congress has ever had.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 4 March 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/uncensored-the-end-of-america/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1764786650104684746