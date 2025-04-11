KofC Cor Groups with Mark Kuczera

We shsre mostly short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net

The Knights of Columbus empowers Catholic men to live their faith and serve their family,

parish, community, and country. Why? Because families need strong husbands and fathers, and

the world needs courageous witnesses to Jesus Christ. Through Cor, men will be formed and

sharpened as disciples of Jesus.

The mission of Cor is to refocus Catholic men on Jesus Christ and to form and strengthen them

in faith and virtue through a brotherhood committed to prayer, formation, and fraternity. The goal

of each Cor gathering is to provide the opportunity for men to encounter Christ, to pray together,

to be formed in their faith, and to strengthen their bonds of brotherhood, preparing them for

courageous leadership and the mission of evangelization for their families and communities.

Cor is a simple concept. It consistently brings men together to refocus on Jesus Christ

through shared time of prayer and formation. This blueprint of faith requires dedicated leadership. Your Grand Knight is encouraged to appoint a Council Evangelization and Faith Formation (EFF) Director to fully oversee the implementation and leadership of Cor. Once this position is established, it is now time for the Director to meet with their Pastor about introducing Cor to your parish community.

Frequency is essential and should range from a minimum of monthly, to weekly, and must always have the three key elements of prayer, formation, and fraternity. Cor does not have a formal curriculum or set schedule; it is based upon the needs of your parish Council and community. There is an abundance of Cor information and support material available to any interested Council at the Supreme website (https://www.kofc.org/en/index.html). Simply type ‘Cor’ into the search bar and begin to explore the opportunities and options for successfully hosting Cor at your parish.





Remember, Cor is open to all men of the council and parish. The time is now to begin growing your faith within your home and parish community.



