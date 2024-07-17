IS ANYONE KEEPING TRACK OF THESE BUS CRASHES CAUSED BY MEDICAL EMERGENCIES?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I guess there's some guy in a government cubicle somewhere who knows the numbers from 2021-2024 versus pre 2021? What are they pray tell?
Source
https://www.fox13seattle.com/video/1484855
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report