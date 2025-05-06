Nightmare Creatures II (2000, Playstation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nightmare Creatures II is an action-adventure developed by French company Kalisto Entertainment and published by Konami. It was only released in North America and Europe. The game also came out for Dreamcast. A version for the N64 was planned, but got cancelled.
Nightmare Creatures II takes place 100 years after the first game, in 1934. Adam Crowley, an occultist and the antagonist from the first game, is back after his defeat 100 years ago. This time, he creates and army of mutants which unleashes in London. The mutants also kill a group of monster hunters, calle The Circle, except one member, a woman called Rachel. You play Herbert Wallace, a patient at Crowley's genetics hospital and Rachel's lover. He has been badly scarred mentally and physically. When Herbert hears from Rachel's capture, he grabs an axe and finally decides to leave his cell and rescue her.