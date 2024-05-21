State Dept. official: "POTUS is only a visitor. WE run things here."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you still doubt the existence of a "deep state" then you need to hear this. While working for HHS under Trump's presidency, Dr. Alexander says he had an alarming conversation with a State Dept. official who admitted outright: "POTUS is only a visitor. WE run things here."