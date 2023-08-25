BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep 3148b-The Plan Is On Track, The People Get It, Super Bowl Looks Like A Puppy Show
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
98 views • 08/25/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News - Ep 3148b - August 24, 2023

The Plan Is On Track, The People Get It, Super Bowl Looks Like A Puppy Show


The [DS] is in trouble, the American people are waking up and they see for the first time who the true enemy is. Trump appeared on Tucker and his views were over 230 million. The country is coming to his side, it made the Super Bowl look like a puppy show.


As we go through 2024 the events will build just like in 2020, the difference this time is that the patriots are in control and this is part of the process of taking back the country. It was all planned around the 2024 election.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
