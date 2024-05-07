Brave Russian girl turned hero

The story of Zinaida Portnova, the 16 year old girl who took the lives of more than 100 Nazis by poisoning their food. She was captured by the Gestapo, and while being interrogated, she disarmed the Nazi detective and shot him in the head. In her attempt to escape, she executed two more Nazis. A seventh-grade student at the 385th school in Leningrad, Zinaida became member of the local underground Komsomol organization, named Young Avengers, during the German invasion. She became employed as a kitchen aide in Obol. In August, she poisoned the food meant for the Nazi garrison stationed there. Immediately falling suspect, she said she was innocent and ate some of the food in front of the Nazis to prove it was not poisoned. After she did not fall ill immediately, they released her. Portnova became sick afterwards, vomiting heavily but eventually recovering from the poison after drinking much whey. After she did not return to work, the Germans realized she had been the culprit and started searching for her. When she was captured in 1943, during the Gestapo interrogation, she took the investigator's pistol off the table, then shot and killed him. When two German soldiers entered after hearing the gunshots, she shot them as well. She then attempted to escape the compound and ran into the woods, where she was caught near the banks of a river. She was executed in 1944.

