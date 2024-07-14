BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WERE WE JUST WITNESS TO A SECOND STAND-DOWN BY THE SECRET SERVICE [JFK REDUX]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
293 views • 10 months ago

J6 Videos - 42 SECONDS .@SpeakerJohnson @elonmusk The "counter snipers" didn't take the shot at the shooter sniper They were looking at him at least 42 seconds before the ear shot on Donald Trump and failed the President Did The CIA do an inside job with Thomas Matthew Crooks w/ the AR-15


Source: https://x.com/J6Videos/status/1812398609108705643


Looking at the map.

Do you think there was line of sight issues with the shooters particular location.

I saw the sniper do a quick tripod adjustment to elevate it.

Also there's a treeline that affects the snipers, but not the shooter.


Thumbnail: https://x.com/blkferret/status/1812438563398557894


VfB has yet to see this building identified, and why it wasn't properly covered by the Secret Service [shades of November 22, 1963, which reeks of a psyop within a psyop, since we now know that the Zapruder Film was a project]


They had guns in the shooters direction

The let him crawl onto the roof.

They let him get his rifle out.

They ignored other people screaming about the gun man

They let shots get fired

They killed him once Trump was down…

This was an inside job


https://x.com/nick2times/status/1812434553564168255

secret servicesniperstand downpresident donald john trumpmulti pronged attackthomas matthew crooks
