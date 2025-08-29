Maria Zeee-Banned from Nature: Agenda 2030 Accelerates ft. Jeff Evely

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Daily Pulse Ep 94|Canadian veteran Jeff Evely defied a $28,000 fine for entering Nova Scotia’s restricted woodlands, protesting unjust laws tied to UN agendas like smart cities. He sees mass immigration, not COVID, as a wake-up call, with a conservative Gen Z poised to challenge existing power structures. Government are pushing Digital ID to control this shift, but Evely stresses this battle can be won with local community power.