Part of Global Governance is a Satanic One World Monetary System / Cashless

Culmination of the love of money is the root of all evil. Everyone will be led to sell their souls to the devil in a cashless society. What will it profit a man after he has gained the world and loses his soul. Coming home to the entire world as the devil knows his time is up and must secure all souls as recipients for God's wrath. The devil will not go to the lake of fire without securing most of God's creation to join him.

What the mark of the beast system looks like when you have accepted it in your hand, because you need to save your life. It is putting your life and soul in the hands of the god of this world to be controlled by the devils spirit of fear and the love of money. Everyone will participate because they will not see or pay attention to anyone that does not. He causeth ALL.

Watch this youtube video if it is still available

https://youtu.be/01r2ntBWQ1E?si=qyH5K7yXAYzVLbvA



