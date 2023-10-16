BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Required Traits For The Exodus Pharaoh 📜
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
0
27 views • 10/16/2023

🔍 Exploring the Requirements for the Exodus Pharaoh's Identity with insights from Douglas Petrovich, a Professor of Biblical History and Exegesis at Brookes Bible College.

🎧 https://bit.ly/48hqX9C

👑 In the quest to unveil the true identity of the Exodus Pharaoh, we've sifted through historical accounts and biblical narratives, guided by his expertise.

The challenge is immense, for the chosen figure must fulfill every criterion laid out in the Bible.

Just as ancient Israel held prophets to the highest standard of accuracy, we must hold the Exodus Pharaoh to a similar test. Every detail in the narrative has to align perfectly.

Discover more about this intriguing journey in our latest podcast episode. Link in bio for the full discussion! 🎙️🔍

Keywords
podcastexplorationexoduspharaohbiblicalhistoryhistoricalmystery
