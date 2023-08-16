BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Baseball - A Top OF Prospect, LLWS, and O's-Padres Highlights
14 views • 08/16/2023

Presented on US Sports Net by Coachtube Baseball:

Featured Course:
Coach Bob Morgan`s Guide to Baseball Fundamentals
Learn more @ https://bit.ly/3OXweM9

Jam packed show Athletes and Warriors! We've got a lightning fast outfielder from Cali' and Northern CA Battles It out with SoCal in the LLWS. We get a really cool outfielder drill from the great Coach Bob Morgan. Then we top it off with highlights from O's-Padres matchup earlier this week. Enjoy!

Roman Trinidad - Class of 2024 - Outfield
Roman Trinidad
@romantrinidad9763
https://www.youtube.com/@romantrinidad9763

Northern California vs Southern California (Winner To Williamsport) | West Championship | 2023 LLWS
Wheels
@WheelsYT
Follow The 2023 LLWS with the app
https://apple.co/3PUhhI5
https://amzn.to/45bjAyz
https://www.youtube.com/@WheelsYT

Bob Morgan's Turn & Burn Drill: Outfield Play
https://bit.ly/3OXweM9

Orioles vs. Padres Game Highlights (8/14/23) | MLB Highlights
https://amzn.to/3YyZEDu
https://apple.co/3DF0wLd

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

