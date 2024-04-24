BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 24, 2024 - Conservative media suddenly declares student protests to be “INSURRECTIONS”
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
46667 followers
14540 views • 12 months ago

- Flame-throwing dog robot. (0:00)

- We have entered the post-ethics era. (19:11)

- Unethical medical professionals and lawyers. (21:52)

- #Corruption and manipulation in various institutions. (27:59)

- Inconsistent application of principles regarding protests and #genocide. (38:41)

- Hypocrisy in political views and media manipulation. (41:28)

- Anti-Semitism and misinformation about stabbing incident at Yale. (47:42)

- Australian leaders' push for more aggressive #censorship. (1:01:44)

- #Insurance and government actions, including Nord Stream pipeline explosions and civil unrest. (1:07:43)

- Wild foods and foraging with Daniel Vitalis. (1:18:35)

- Ecological interconnectedness and #biodiversity loss. (1:31:23)

- The benefits of wild foods and natural connections. (1:49:31)

- Antler science and its potential benefits for #longevity, including increased strength and hormone balance. (2:06:33)

- Foraging wild foods for better health and survival. (2:18:44)

- Preserving wild food knowledge and self-defense skills. (2:22:40)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


