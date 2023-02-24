Glyphosate Found in 95% of School Lunches; Neighborhood Food Network with Zen Honeycutt | Ep 61

Moms Across America Founding Executive Director Zen Honeycutt joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA” to break down the alarming tests results on school lunches that revealed 100% of the wheat products contained glyphosate, or weed killer, that can lead to autism, cognitive difficulties and shared how one teen even experienced spontaneous lactating from the additional veterinary hormones found in food. The two moms give tangible ways families can reclaim their food freedom and independence and the Neighbored Food Network, Moms Across America has developed to aid communities in returning to their roots (literally!)The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





Moms Across America School Lunch Test Results: https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/national_school_lunch_testing_program

Neighborhood Food Network: https://neighborhoodfoodnetwork.com/





