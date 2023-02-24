BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glyphosate Found in 95% of School Lunches; Neighborhood Food Network with Zen Honeycutt | Ep 61
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
127 views • 02/24/2023

Moms Across America Founding Executive Director Zen Honeycutt joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA” to break down the alarming tests results on school lunches that revealed 100% of the wheat products contained glyphosate, or weed killer, that can lead to autism, cognitive difficulties and shared how one teen even experienced spontaneous lactating from the additional veterinary hormones found in food. The two moms give tangible ways families can reclaim their food freedom and independence and the Neighbored Food Network, Moms Across America has developed to aid communities in returning to their roots (literally!)The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more


Moms Across America School Lunch Test Results: https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/national_school_lunch_testing_program

Neighborhood Food Network: https://neighborhoodfoodnetwork.com/


Sign the WTP USA Petition to help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom


