EPOCH TV | War On Farmers: Attempt To Seize Control Of The Global Food Supply

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
The War On Farmers Is An Attempt To Seize Control Of The Global Food Supply
"If you control the food, you control the people. That's ultimately the end goal."
All around the world, unelected globalist bodies like the UN and WEF are waging war against farmers, in an attempt to seize control of the global food supply, under the banner of UN Agenda 2030—as detailed in a must-watch new documentary titled 'No Farmers, No Food: Will You Eat The Bugs?'
Watch the full documentary: https://ept.ms/3LvZx6a