The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Kingdom Is At Hand

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4
@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub
Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!
Donate here:
It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'
Renewing our minds encompasses a lot of things Warriors Of Light. One of the most important is in gaining the Kingdom mindset.
A Kingdom-Focused Prayer Meeting
Are you praying for God's will to be done on earth?
Acts 1:11-14
Jesus talked a lot about prayer. He taught its importance not only by His words but also through His actions. At times His prayers were spoken publicly; sometimes He withdrew from the crowds to be alone with the Father. Jesus also spoke of the power of united prayer (Matthew 18:19-20).
Keep reading with the Intouch App
- @ The Apple Store https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz
- @ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3uEOSRa
Video credit:
Whitecross - Tell Me the Time
Get more from this legendary band!
- @ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Je6arj
- @ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3R0BsGQ
The Rock Almighty
Part of the US Sports Network