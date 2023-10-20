BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🇮🇱 FORMER MOSSAD AGENT EXPLAINS HOW ISRAEL CONTROLS THE NARRATIVE 🕍 (MUST WATCH)
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
216 views • 10/20/2023

Source: https://twitter.com/CensoredMen/status/1714454536276840565


Censored Men - 🇮🇱 Former Mossad agent explains how Israel controls the narrative. (MUST WATCH)


https://www.c-span.org/video/?66937-1/mossad-influence-us-policy#

https://archive.ph/OV3sE


Mossad Influence on U.S. Policy

Former Mossad agent Victor Ostrovsky spoke about the how the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, has influenced U.S. policy since 1948. He argued that the agency is damaging Jewish interests in the United States by abusing the long and cordial relations between the U.S. and Israel. After his remarks, he took questions from the audience.


https://www.reddit.com/r/AskMiddleEast/comments/17awhx1/ex_mossad_agent_explains_how_israel_manipulates/


https://mepc.org/speeches/hasbara-and-control-narrative-element-strategy


By Way of Deception 🕍 vho.org

http://aaargh.vho.org/fran/livres11/OSTROVbywayofdecep.pdf


Keywords
propagandaisraelmossadnarrativefifth columnhasbaraus policyvictor ostrovsky
